Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (AJRD) Shares Bought by Mason Street Advisors LLC

Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,467,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $86,937,000 after purchasing an additional 54,328 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,137,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,939,000 after purchasing an additional 14,818 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 939,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,110,000 after purchasing an additional 20,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 743,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,176,000 after purchasing an additional 12,329 shares in the last quarter.

In other Aerojet Rocketdyne news, CEO Eileen P. Drake sold 29,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $1,018,556.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,156,563.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AJRD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Aerojet Rocketdyne to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE AJRD opened at $37.82 on Friday. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc has a one year low of $27.69 and a one year high of $40.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.17. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $491.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

