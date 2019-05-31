AGF Investments Inc. Sells 14,342 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL)

AGF Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,342 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $61,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ODFL. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 9,888.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,182,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,856 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 42.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

ODFL stock opened at $134.21 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $170.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.06. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The firm had revenue of $990.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.21%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ODFL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.20.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

