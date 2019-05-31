Agrello Hits One Day Volume of $625,730.00 (DLT)

Agrello (CURRENCY:DLT) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 31st. One Agrello token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001341 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Binance, RightBTC and YoBit. During the last seven days, Agrello has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. Agrello has a total market capitalization of $9.83 million and approximately $625,730.00 worth of Agrello was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Agrello Profile

Agrello launched on July 16th, 2017. Agrello’s total supply is 130,271,020 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,978,873 tokens. The official website for Agrello is www.agrello.org. Agrello’s official Twitter account is @AgrelloOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Agrello is /r/Agrello and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Agrello

Agrello can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Binance, IDEX, HitBTC, YoBit and RightBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Agrello directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Agrello should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Agrello using one of the exchanges listed above.

