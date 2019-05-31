Akroma (AKA) Price Hits $0.0035 on Top Exchanges

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One Akroma coin can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Akroma has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. Akroma has a market cap of $67,560.00 and $2,518.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $271.87 or 0.03173551 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00100905 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003440 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000063 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Akroma Coin Profile

Akroma (AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. The official website for Akroma is akroma.io. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma.

Buying and Selling Akroma

Akroma can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

