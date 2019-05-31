Alambic Investment Management L.P. Acquires 560 Shares of Cerner Co. (CERN)

Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Cerner by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Cerner by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 9,829,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626,045 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Cerner by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,635,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,772,000 after purchasing an additional 99,225 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Cerner by 3.0% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 304,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,932 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Cerner by 2.1% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 344,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,719,000 after purchasing an additional 6,968 shares during the period. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director R Halsey Wise acquired 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.76 per share, for a total transaction of $499,776.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie M. Wilson sold 93,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $6,504,795.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,166,130.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,968 shares of company stock worth $10,552,989. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $70.32 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $48.78 and a 12 month high of $71.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Cerner had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Cerner in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cerner has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.56.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

