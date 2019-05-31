Alambic Investment Management L.P. Buys New Stake in Matrix Service Co (MTRX)

Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRX. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Matrix Service by 167.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Matrix Service by 2,694.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Matrix Service during the first quarter worth $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Matrix Service by 232.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Matrix Service during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Matrix Service in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Matrix Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

Shares of MTRX stock opened at $19.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.65 million, a PE ratio of 126.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Matrix Service Co has a one year low of $15.43 and a one year high of $25.75.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $358.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.85 million. Matrix Service had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Matrix Service Co will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alan R. Updyke sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $64,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Harry Miller sold 1,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $40,606.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,330 shares of company stock valued at $411,767. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

