Alpine Global Management LLC Takes $1.50 Million Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 59,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,000. Fifth Third Bancorp comprises about 0.4% of Alpine Global Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 16.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,942,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,778,000 after purchasing an additional 7,355,944 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 76.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,903,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,301,720 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,089,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2,279.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,843,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2,225.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,765,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,396 shares during the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $26.89 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.12 and a fifty-two week high of $32.01. The company has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on FITB shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.64.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CAO Teresa J. Tanner sold 55,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $1,527,332.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Teresa J. Tanner sold 2,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $83,892.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,727 shares of company stock worth $2,302,901 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Alpine Global Management LLC Takes $1.50 Million Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/31/alpine-global-management-llc-takes-1-50-million-position-in-fifth-third-bancorp-fitb.html.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.