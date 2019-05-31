Altus Group Ltd (AIF) Senior Officer Niall Mcsweeney Sells 2,000 Shares

Altus Group Ltd (TSE:AIF) Senior Officer Niall Mcsweeney sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.55, for a total value of C$59,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,000,774.17.

Shares of TSE:AIF traded up C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$29.49. 38,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,396. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.73. Altus Group Ltd has a 12-month low of C$21.67 and a 12-month high of C$32.25.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Altus Group from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Altus Group from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. CIBC cut Altus Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$30.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Altus Group from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 22nd.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting), and Geomatics.

