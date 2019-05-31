Amarin Co. plc (AMRN) General Counsel Joseph T. Kennedy Sells 27,229 Shares

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) General Counsel Joseph T. Kennedy sold 27,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $487,943.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

AMRN stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.73. 5,675,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,499,797. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of -45.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.20. Amarin Co. plc has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $23.33.

Get Amarin alerts:

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $73.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.30 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 45.16% and a negative return on equity of 450.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 67.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amarin during the first quarter valued at $42,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Amarin during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Amarin during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Amarin by 150.0% during the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Amarin by 266.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMRN. BidaskClub raised shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Amarin in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.43.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Amarin Co. plc (AMRN) General Counsel Joseph T. Kennedy Sells 27,229 Shares” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/31/amarin-co-plc-amrn-general-counsel-joseph-t-kennedy-sells-27229-shares.html.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.