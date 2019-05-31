American Express (AXP) Position Raised by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,859 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in American Express by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 49,872,420 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,310,914,000 after purchasing an additional 364,282 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American Express by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,477,488 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,334,916,000 after purchasing an additional 300,504 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in American Express by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,583,840 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,343,332,000 after purchasing an additional 8,136,470 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in American Express by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,705,630 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $925,141,000 after purchasing an additional 180,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Express by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,486,121 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $807,358,000 after purchasing an additional 459,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

AXP opened at $116.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.05 and a 12 month high of $120.88.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The payment services company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.46 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Express will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

AXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.60 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer set a $119.00 price target on American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Express from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. DZ Bank downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Stephens set a $131.00 price target on American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.63.

In related news, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 101,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total value of $12,230,581.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 258,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,060,812.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael John O’neill sold 15,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total value of $1,794,441.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,941 shares in the company, valued at $7,969,077.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 162,297 shares of company stock worth $19,341,665. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

