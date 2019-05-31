American International Group Inc. Has $2.28 Million Position in Spark Therapeutics Inc (ONCE)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Spark Therapeutics were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,106,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,580,000 after purchasing an additional 75,255 shares during the period. Partner Fund Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 154.0% during the fourth quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 2,183,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,913 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,014,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,705,000 after purchasing an additional 425,666 shares during the period. Casdin Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 840,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,878,000 after purchasing an additional 165,000 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 630,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,682,000 after purchasing an additional 237,453 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ONCE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Spark Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. William Blair started coverage on Spark Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Spark Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $113.48 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Spark Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $114.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Spark Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.45.

Shares of Spark Therapeutics stock opened at $110.50 on Friday. Spark Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $34.53 and a one year high of $114.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.59.

Spark Therapeutics Company Profile

Spark Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include LUXTURNA (voretigene neparvovec) for the treatment of patients with confirmed biallelic RPE65 mutation-associated retinal dystrophy and viable retinal cells.

