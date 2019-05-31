American International Group Inc. Sells 1,841 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 90,849 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 249.7% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 707,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,785,000 after purchasing an additional 505,265 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 329,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,556,000 after buying an additional 88,187 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,184,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 62,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 8,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $31.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.84. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.64 and a twelve month high of $33.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.26%.

In related news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 95,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total transaction of $3,008,087.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 334,213 shares in the company, valued at $10,500,972.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James L. Ossowski sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total transaction of $311,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $803,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,846 shares of company stock worth $4,647,232. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PHM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.35 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays set a $28.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $31.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.53.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

