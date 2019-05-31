American Tower Corp (AMT) Shares Bought by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 24,060 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $50,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 15.3% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.9% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 10,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in American Tower by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower stock opened at $204.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $88.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.66. American Tower Corp has a 1 year low of $134.87 and a 1 year high of $205.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 45.06%.

In other news, SVP Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 44,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.33, for a total transaction of $8,759,839.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,801,051.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Amit Sharma sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total value of $6,316,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,437,459.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,448 shares of company stock valued at $41,684,822 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on American Tower from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on American Tower from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.44.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

