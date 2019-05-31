Analysts Anticipate BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) will report earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the highest is ($0.25). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 57.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($1.14). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.69). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 472.12% and a negative return on equity of 223.34%. The company had revenue of $5.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BCRX. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.56.

In other news, insider Thomas R. Staab II sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,680.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas R. Staab II sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $69,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,301.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $583,298 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the first quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 25,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 234,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 71,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $3.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.76. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $9.95. The company has a market capitalization of $321.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.71.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

