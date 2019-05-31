Analysts Set Dollar General Corp. (DG) PT at $123.26

Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.26.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Raymond James set a $127.00 target price on shares of Dollar General and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Shares of DG stock traded up $8.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $127.00. 5,446,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,667. The company has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.72. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $86.87 and a 12-month high of $126.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar General will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.44%.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 78,987 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.78, for a total value of $9,303,088.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,434 shares in the company, valued at $7,353,476.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 38,659 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.84, for a total transaction of $4,632,894.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,762,321.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 143,255 shares of company stock worth $17,037,351. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 19,201,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,732,000 after buying an additional 370,008 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 153.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Dollar General by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 133,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

