Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for NetEase (NTES)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for NetEase (NASDAQ: NTES):

5/20/2019 – NetEase had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $300.00 to $320.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/16/2019 – NetEase was upgraded by analysts at China Renaissance Securities Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/16/2019 – NetEase had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $305.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $295.00.

5/14/2019 – NetEase had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $275.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/13/2019 – NetEase had its price target raised by analysts at TH Capital from $270.00 to $310.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/24/2019 – NetEase was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $311.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NetEase, Inc. is an Internet technology company engaged in the development of applications, services and other technologies for the Internet in China. It provides online gaming services that include in-house developed massively multi-player online role-playing games and licensed titles. NetEase also provides online advertising, community services, entertainment content, free e-mail services and micro-blogging services. The Company also offers wireless value-added services such as news and information content, matchmaking services, music and photos from the web that are sent over SMS, MMS, WAP, IVR and Color Ring-back Tone technologies. NetEase, Inc., formerly known as NetEase.com, Inc., is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

4/5/2019 – NetEase was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/4/2019 – NetEase was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

NASDAQ:NTES traded up $1.36 on Friday, reaching $250.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,437. NetEase Inc has a 1-year low of $184.60 and a 1-year high of $289.68. The stock has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81.

Get NetEase Inc alerts:

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NetEase Inc will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in NetEase by 233.3% during the first quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 46.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

See Also: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.