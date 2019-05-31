Analyzing HighCom Global Security (HCGS) and Element Solutions (ESI)

HighCom Global Security (OTCMKTS:HCGS) and Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

Get HighCom Global Security alerts:

This table compares HighCom Global Security and Element Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HighCom Global Security 1.45% 1.51% 1.37% Element Solutions -13.82% 6.63% 1.82%

Risk and Volatility

HighCom Global Security has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Element Solutions has a beta of 2.32, suggesting that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.2% of Element Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of HighCom Global Security shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of Element Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HighCom Global Security and Element Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HighCom Global Security $7.48 million 0.36 $110,000.00 N/A N/A Element Solutions $1.96 billion 1.22 -$324.40 million $0.14 67.57

HighCom Global Security has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Element Solutions.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for HighCom Global Security and Element Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HighCom Global Security 0 0 0 0 N/A Element Solutions 0 2 0 0 2.00

Element Solutions has a consensus price target of $9.75, suggesting a potential upside of 3.07%. Given Element Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Element Solutions is more favorable than HighCom Global Security.

Summary

Element Solutions beats HighCom Global Security on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HighCom Global Security

HighCom Global Security, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes security products and personal protective gears in the United States and internationally. The company offers ballistic helmets, hard armor plates, soft armor vests, and ballistic shields. It also provides BlastWrap, a blast mitigation technology that contains explosions and suppresses resulting flash fires. The company was formerly known as BlastGard International, Inc. and changed its name to HighCom Global Security, Inc. in June 2017. HighCom Global Security, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products. This segment offers electronic assembly materials; circuitry solutions comprising circuit board metallization products, circuit formation products, and electronic materials. This segment primarily serves mobile communications, computers, automobiles, and aerospace equipment industries. The Industrial & Specialty segment provides industrial solutions, which include chemical systems that protect and decorate metal and plastic surfaces; graphics solutions that comprise consumable chemicals that enable printing image transfer on flexible packaging materials; and energy solutions, which consist of chemistries used in water-based hydraulic control fluids for offshore deep-water drilling. This segment's products include electroless nickel products, plating products, pre-treatment and cleaning solutions, functional conversion coatings, hard-coated films, and water treatment products; solid sheet printing elements and liquid imaging products; and offshore fluids. This segment serves the aerospace, automotive, construction, consumer electronics, consumer packaged goods, and oil and gas production end markets. The company was formerly known as Platform Specialty Products Corporation and changed its name to Element Solutions Inc in January 2019. Element Solutions Inc was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for HighCom Global Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighCom Global Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.