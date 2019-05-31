Analyzing Interpace Diagnostics Group (IDXG) & Alphatec (ATEC)

Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) and Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Interpace Diagnostics Group and Alphatec’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interpace Diagnostics Group $21.90 million 1.30 -$12.19 million ($0.43) -1.74 Alphatec $91.69 million 2.02 -$28.98 million ($0.58) -6.81

Interpace Diagnostics Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alphatec. Alphatec is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Interpace Diagnostics Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Interpace Diagnostics Group and Alphatec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interpace Diagnostics Group -53.75% -34.69% -24.37% Alphatec -42.16% -156.32% -24.43%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.8% of Interpace Diagnostics Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.8% of Alphatec shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Interpace Diagnostics Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.4% of Alphatec shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Interpace Diagnostics Group and Alphatec, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Interpace Diagnostics Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 Alphatec 0 0 1 0 3.00

Interpace Diagnostics Group currently has a consensus target price of $3.56, suggesting a potential upside of 375.00%. Alphatec has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.27%. Given Interpace Diagnostics Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Interpace Diagnostics Group is more favorable than Alphatec.

Risk and Volatility

Interpace Diagnostics Group has a beta of 2.5, suggesting that its share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alphatec has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Interpace Diagnostics Group beats Alphatec on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Interpace Diagnostics Group

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. It offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, an oncogenic mutation panel that helps identify malignant thyroid nodules; and ThyraMIR, an microRNA gene expression assay that helps to classify risk of cancer in thyroid nodules. The company's customers consist primarily of physicians, hospitals, and clinics. The company was formerly known as PDI, Inc. and changed its name to Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. in December 2015. Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures. The company offers MIS products consisting of Battalion Lateral Spacer System and Squadron Lateral Retractor, Illico Minimally Invasive Surgery System, and BridgePoint Spinous Process Fixation System; and fixation products, such as Arsenal Screw System and Zodiac Spinal Fixation Systems. It also provides cervical and cervico-thoracic products, including Trestle Luxe Anterior Cervical Plate System, and Solanas Posterior Cervico/Thoracic Fixation System and Avalon Occipital Plate; and interbody Systems, such as Battalion Universal Spacer System, Novel PEEK and Titanium Spinal Spacers, and Alphatec Solus Locking ALIF Spinal Spacer. In addition, the company offers biologics consisting of AlphaGraft Structural Allograft Spacers, AlphaGraft ProFuse Demineralized Bone Scaffold, Amnioshield Amniotic Tissue Barrier, Alphagraft Demineralized Bone Matrix, and Neocore Osteoconductive Matrix. It sells its products through a network of independent distributors and direct sales representatives in the United States. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

