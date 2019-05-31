Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.50.

Anavex Life Sciences stock opened at $3.04 on Thursday. Anavex Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $4.35. The company has a market capitalization of $150.29 million, a P/E ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 2.47.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 15.01% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which has completed Phase 2a clinical trial for Alzheimer's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease, Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis.

