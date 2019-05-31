Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (BUD) Shares Bought by Bluestein R H & Co.

Bluestein R H & Co. lifted its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 109.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,525 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 100.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 735 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 680,098 shares in the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the fourth quarter worth $13,161,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 48.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 571,543 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $47,993,000 after buying an additional 186,635 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 87.6% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 343,966 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $28,882,000 after buying an additional 160,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 383,120 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $25,211,000 after buying an additional 158,617 shares in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Friday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “top pick” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.64 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.38.

Anheuser Busch Inbev stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.03. 32,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,160,030. The company has a market cap of $137.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 12-month low of $64.54 and a 12-month high of $106.86.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27. The company had revenue of $12.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.66 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 21.34%. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.1152 per share. This is an increase from Anheuser Busch Inbev’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 2.55%. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.26%.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

