ANSELL LTD/S (ANSLY) Lowered to Neutral at Macquarie

Macquarie cut shares of ANSELL LTD/S (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank lowered ANSELL LTD/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of ANSLY stock opened at $71.60 on Thursday. ANSELL LTD/S has a 1-year low of $58.38 and a 1-year high of $86.92.

ANSELL LTD/S Company Profile

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, Caribbean, and North America. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment offers a range of surgical and examination gloves covering various applications; and healthcare safety devices and active infection protection products for healthcare patients.

