Aon PLC (AON) Position Increased by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in AON by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,515,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,272,864,000 after buying an additional 1,072,842 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AON by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,630,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,838,761,000 after buying an additional 632,726 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in AON by 7.8% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,185,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,055,893,000 after buying an additional 448,696 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in AON by 14.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,162,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,513,000 after buying an additional 528,189 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in AON by 14,228.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,840,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,813,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on AON shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AON in a report on Friday, February 1st. MKM Partners upgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AON from $169.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price on shares of AON in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AON from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.80.

AON stock opened at $179.83 on Friday. Aon PLC has a 52-week low of $134.82 and a 52-week high of $182.60. The company has a market cap of $43.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31. AON had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Aon PLC will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.57%.

In related news, insider Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,447,968.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Peter M. Lieb sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.39, for a total transaction of $927,628.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,933,801.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

