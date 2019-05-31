Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,036,935 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 139% from the previous session’s volume of 434,554 shares.The stock last traded at $20.71 and had previously closed at $19.10.

APLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $57.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 15.23 and a current ratio of 15.23.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.20). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment bought 441,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $7,499,992.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 159.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 87.6% during the first quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. 63.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

