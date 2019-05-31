Aqua America Inc (WTR) Position Lifted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,761,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,342 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aqua America were worth $60,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WTR. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in Aqua America during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Aqua America during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aqua America during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. INR Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Aqua America by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. INR Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Aqua America during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. 47.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aqua America alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Aqua America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aqua America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aqua America in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Macquarie set a $37.00 target price on shares of Aqua America and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.57.

NYSE:WTR opened at $38.85 on Friday. Aqua America Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.09 and a fifty-two week high of $39.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Aqua America had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $201.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aqua America Inc will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.219 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Aqua America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.41%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/31/aqua-america-inc-wtr-position-lifted-by-geode-capital-management-llc.html.

Aqua America Profile

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.