ARKEMA/S (ARKAY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ARKEMA/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ARKEMA/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of ARKEMA/S in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARKAY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.04. 5,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,654. ARKEMA/S has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $131.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21.

ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter. ARKEMA/S had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that ARKEMA/S will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $2.353 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. ARKEMA/S’s payout ratio is 20.96%.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: High Performance Materials, Industrial Specialties, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, poly-ether-ketone-ketone polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

