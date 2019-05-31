ArQule (ARQL) Receives Buy Rating from Roth Capital

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Roth Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded ArQule from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut ArQule from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley increased their target price on ArQule from $6.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $10.00 target price on ArQule and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ArQule has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.29.

Get ArQule alerts:

ARQL opened at $6.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 6.45. ArQule has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $7.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.47 million, a P/E ratio of -43.44 and a beta of 2.27.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. ArQule had a negative net margin of 83.15% and a negative return on equity of 28.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ArQule will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of ArQule in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,567,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of ArQule by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of ArQule by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 6,308,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,219,000 after acquiring an additional 78,328 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ArQule by 37,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 299,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ArQule in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

ArQule Company Profile

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARQ 531, an orally bioavailable, potent and reversible dual inhibitor of wild type and C481S-mutant Bruton's tyrosine kinase that is in Phase I trial for patients with B-cell malignancies refractory to other therapeutic options; and miransertib (ARQ 092), a potent and selective inhibitor of the protein kinase B (AKT), a serine/threonine kinase, which is in Phase Ib in combination with the hormonal therapy and anastrozole in patients with advanced endometrial cancer.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for ArQule Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArQule and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.