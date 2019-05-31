Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Acquires 3,200 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $51,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,553,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $446,074,000 after purchasing an additional 208,362 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

In related news, VP Saria Tseng sold 6,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.33, for a total transaction of $1,008,868.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 317,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,365,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total value of $2,055,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 527,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,239,892.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,315 shares of company stock valued at $22,740,583 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (down previously from $155.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.88.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $118.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.46. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $101.99 and a one year high of $161.22.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The business had revenue of $141.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.11 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 18.43%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Acquires 3,200 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/31/artisan-partners-limited-partnership-acquires-3200-shares-of-monolithic-power-systems-inc-mpwr.html.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.