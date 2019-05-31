Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) Holdings Boosted by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $12,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Assured Guaranty by 164.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Assured Guaranty by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Assured Guaranty by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 3,873 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total value of $169,521.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,837.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGO opened at $41.24 on Friday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1-year low of $34.93 and a 1-year high of $47.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 41.81% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Assured Guaranty’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%.

Separately, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

