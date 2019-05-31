Audentes Therapeutics Inc (BOLD) Receives $41.66 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.66.

BOLD has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Audentes Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Audentes Therapeutics from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Audentes Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wedbush increased their price target on Audentes Therapeutics from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Audentes Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Shares of BOLD stock traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $35.35. 143,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,298. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.85. Audentes Therapeutics has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $46.18.

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.23). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Audentes Therapeutics will post -4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Audentes Therapeutics news, Director Louis G. Lange sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 306,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,019,564. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Suyash Prasad sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $369,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,167.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in Audentes Therapeutics by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Audentes Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Audentes Therapeutics by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Audentes Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Audentes Therapeutics Company Profile

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients living with serious, life-threatening rare diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT845, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

