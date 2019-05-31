Audioeye (AEYE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AudioEye Inc. engages in creating cloud-based cross-platform/cross-browser screen reader solution for web browsing. It focuses on creating voice driven technologies to enhance the mobility, usability, and accessibility of the Internet based content in the United States. The company develops patented, Internet content publication, and distribution software that enables conversion of any media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on any Internet connected device. It offers Audio Internet (R), a software as a service technology platform to Internet and mobile publishers, developers, owners, and operators. AudioEye Inc. is based in Tucson, Arizona. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Audioeye and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. National Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Audioeye in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

NASDAQ:AEYE opened at $6.34 on Tuesday. Audioeye has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.10). Audioeye had a negative net margin of 92.33% and a negative return on equity of 121.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Audioeye will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Audioeye during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Audioeye during the first quarter worth $123,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Audioeye during the first quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Audioeye during the fourth quarter worth $476,000. 5.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AudioEye, Inc provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

