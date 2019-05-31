AurumCoin (AU) Market Cap Hits $2.97 Million

AurumCoin (CURRENCY:AU) traded down 51.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. One AurumCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $9.96 or 0.00126071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. AurumCoin has a market capitalization of $2.97 million and $1,995.00 worth of AurumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AurumCoin has traded down 55.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005140 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00382177 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $195.76 or 0.02286100 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011708 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001564 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000385 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00159091 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004078 BTC.

About AurumCoin

AurumCoin’s total supply is 298,408 coins. AurumCoin’s official website is www.aurumcoin.com. AurumCoin’s official Twitter account is @Aurumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AurumCoin Coin Trading

AurumCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptohub and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AurumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AurumCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AurumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

