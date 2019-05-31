Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Shares Bought by Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 67.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,868 shares during the quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $10,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 238,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,061,000 after acquiring an additional 108,475 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADP shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.00.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Jan Siegmund sold 27,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $4,499,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,595 shares in the company, valued at $12,803,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.13, for a total transaction of $229,282.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,045.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,456 shares of company stock worth $5,010,669. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $160.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $121.40 and a 52-week high of $165.50. The company has a market cap of $69.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.64%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

