AutoNation (AN) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Longbow Research

Longbow Research began coverage on shares of AutoNation (NYSE:AN) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down previously from $59.00) on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Sunday, February 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.06 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AutoNation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.01.

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $40.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.12. AutoNation has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 15.48%. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AutoNation will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,784,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Cade sold 2,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $108,332.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,750.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,589 shares of company stock valued at $350,922 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AN. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,591,000 after acquiring an additional 50,750 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 188,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,725,000 after acquiring an additional 44,501 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 7.7% in the first quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 20,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenturyLink Investment Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 1.8% in the first quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co now owns 31,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. 65.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

