Avnet (AVT) Position Trimmed by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Avnet were worth $18,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Avnet during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new position in Avnet during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Avnet during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Avnet by 5,495.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Avnet during the 1st quarter worth $286,000. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVT stock opened at $41.93 on Friday. Avnet has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $49.40.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%.

In other news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 20,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $932,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,600,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kenneth A. Jacobson sold 7,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $373,584.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 215,911 shares of company stock worth $10,207,871. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AVT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Avnet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avnet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

