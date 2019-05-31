AXA Equitable Holdings Inc (EQH) Stake Lifted by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of AXA Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 988,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,977 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AXA Equitable were worth $19,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of AXA Equitable during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in AXA Equitable during the first quarter worth about $61,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in AXA Equitable by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in AXA Equitable by 840.0% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in AXA Equitable by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

Get AXA Equitable alerts:

In other AXA Equitable news, major shareholder Axa sold 46,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $919,540,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EQH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXA Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AXA Equitable from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of AXA Equitable from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AXA Equitable from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of AXA Equitable in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. AXA Equitable currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

Shares of EQH opened at $21.41 on Friday. AXA Equitable Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $14.72 and a twelve month high of $23.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50.

AXA Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that AXA Equitable Holdings Inc will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from AXA Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. AXA Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is 13.37%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “AXA Equitable Holdings Inc (EQH) Stake Lifted by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/31/axa-equitable-holdings-inc-eqh-stake-lifted-by-sumitomo-mitsui-trust-holdings-inc.html.

About AXA Equitable

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AXA Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH).

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.