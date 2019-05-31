Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,880 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Axis Capital were worth $3,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXS. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC increased its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 1,286.8% during the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axis Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axis Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Axis Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXS opened at $58.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.43. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $48.27 and a 1-year high of $60.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Axis Capital had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 83.33%.

AXS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axis Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Axis Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $62.00 target price on shares of Axis Capital and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.57.

About Axis Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

