B. Riley Boosts National General (NGHC) Price Target to $36.00

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at B. Riley from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 58.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered National General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded National General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Compass Point assumed coverage on National General in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of National General in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered National General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

NGHC traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $22.71. The company had a trading volume of 8,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,790. National General has a 1-year low of $21.22 and a 1-year high of $28.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.71.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. National General had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that National General will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Hal Weiner sold 5,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $125,348.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,094 shares in the company, valued at $860,855.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGHC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in National General in the fourth quarter valued at $29,088,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in National General by 5,705.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 804,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,485,000 after acquiring an additional 790,964 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of National General by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,524,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,108,000 after purchasing an additional 703,413 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National General by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 5,110,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $123,730,000 after purchasing an additional 492,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in shares of National General during the fourth quarter worth $10,878,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.92% of the company’s stock.

About National General

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

