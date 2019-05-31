Bank of America Corp DE Acquires Shares of 21,459 CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (CTK)

Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 21,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Separately, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of CooTek (Cayman) in the third quarter valued at about $2,549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTK stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. CooTek has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $13.30.

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $47.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that CooTek will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CooTek (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup cut CooTek (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $14.00 target price on CooTek (Cayman) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

