Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Position in SunOpta, Inc. (STKL)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,558 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in SunOpta were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in SunOpta by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 647,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 280,659 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in SunOpta by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,493,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after buying an additional 219,900 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in SunOpta by 174.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 211,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 134,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in SunOpta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in SunOpta by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 93,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 32,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

In other news, CEO Joseph Ennen acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $215,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,000 shares in the company, valued at $232,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lovas Katrina Houde acquired 43,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.44 per share, with a total value of $148,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,982.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 248,952 shares of company stock valued at $996,423. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STKL stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.43. SunOpta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $9.10. The company has a market capitalization of $346.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.13.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $305.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.10 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 6.32% and a negative return on equity of 10.69%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SunOpta, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SunOpta Profile

SunOpta Inc sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Global Ingredients and Consumer Products segments. The Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products.

