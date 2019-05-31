Bank of America Initiates Coverage on SciPlay (SCPL)

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SCPL. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on SciPlay in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on SciPlay in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SciPlay in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on SciPlay in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on SciPlay in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.31.

Get SciPlay alerts:

NASDAQ:SCPL opened at $15.80 on Tuesday. SciPlay has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $18.75.

In other SciPlay news, Director M. Mendel Pinson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.15 per share, with a total value of $3,787,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 759,500 shares of company stock valued at $11,904,675 over the last 90 days.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.