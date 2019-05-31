Bank of Hawaii Has $1.06 Million Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Bank of Hawaii decreased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 45.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,184 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 186,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,585,000 after purchasing an additional 25,768 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 273.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.56. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $41.23 and a one year high of $52.83.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 78.28% and a net margin of 33.60%. Research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Handelsbanken lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $48.61 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, February 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.31.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

