Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 5,919 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 340.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,919 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Herc were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Herc in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Herc by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its stake in Herc by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 6,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Herc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Herc by 359.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Herc stock opened at $35.65 on Friday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.16 and a fifty-two week high of $62.56. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Herc had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $475.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. Herc’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Herc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Herc in a research note on Friday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.83.

Herc Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

