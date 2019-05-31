Bayer (BAYRY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.00

Shares of Bayer AG (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.00 and last traded at $15.02, with a volume of 73796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.43.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Bayer from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bayer from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer in a report on Monday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Bayer in a report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Bayer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bayer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market capitalization of $56.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter. Bayer had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 4.74%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bayer AG will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Bayer Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BAYRY)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

