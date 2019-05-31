BBT Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,644 Boston Scientific Co. (BSX)

BBT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,644 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 60.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 107.6% in the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

BSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Boston Scientific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.20 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.87.

NYSE:BSX opened at $37.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.83. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $29.96 and a 1-year high of $41.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 46,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $1,855,327.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,960 shares in the company, valued at $8,602,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 64,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $2,622,867.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,915 shares of company stock worth $8,729,101 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “BBT Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,644 Boston Scientific Co. (BSX)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/31/bbt-capital-management-llc-buys-shares-of-7644-boston-scientific-co-bsx.html.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.