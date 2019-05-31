BBT Capital Management LLC Takes $430,000 Position in SPX Corp (SPXC)

BBT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 12,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of SPX by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPX by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPXC opened at $30.33 on Friday. SPX Corp has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $39.28. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. SPX had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $351.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that SPX Corp will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michael Andrew Reilly sold 45,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total transaction of $1,501,356.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

