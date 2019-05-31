BB&T Corp Cuts Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

BB&T Corp reduced its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 392,468 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 11,282 shares during the period. BB&T Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $31,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alerus Financial NA acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,593,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,957 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,603,904 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,924,260,000 after acquiring an additional 708,691 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,251,000. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 178,095 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $12,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT opened at $76.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $60.31 and a 52 week high of $80.74. The firm has a market cap of $133.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.11.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $7.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, insider Joseph J. Manning sold 5,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $446,682.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,029 shares in the company, valued at $4,458,787.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Blaser sold 450,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $33,988,682.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 295,745 shares in the company, valued at $22,334,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 995,181 shares of company stock worth $75,951,311 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays set a $84.00 price objective on Abbott Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.30.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

