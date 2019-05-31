Beacon Market Cap Reaches $39,681.00 (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 31st. In the last week, Beacon has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $39,681.00 and $48.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00075582 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 45.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00011893 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000208 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002283 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000688 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoomba (ZBA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 8,201,687 coins and its circulating supply is 8,014,028 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org.

Buying and Selling Beacon

Beacon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

