Beacon Securities Weighs in on Imaflex Inc.’s Q2 2019 Earnings (IFX)

Imaflex Inc. (CVE:IFX) – Equities research analysts at Beacon Securities issued their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Imaflex in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 28th. Beacon Securities analyst A. Shaath anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Imaflex’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Get Imaflex alerts:

Shares of IFX opened at C$0.60 on Thursday. Imaflex has a 12 month low of C$0.58 and a 12 month high of C$1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.46. The firm has a market cap of $30.01 million and a PE ratio of 8.57.

Imaflex (CVE:IFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$22.47 million for the quarter.

About Imaflex

Imaflex Inc, together with its subsidiary, develops, manufactures, and sells flexible packaging materials for consumer, industrial, and agriculture markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers agricultural films, including mulch and barrier, compostable, UV-reflective, and intelligent active ingredient films; converter films; industrial products, such as garbage, compostable, and Gaylord bags, as well as bags on roll products; and metalized pest repellency films.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Imaflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imaflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.