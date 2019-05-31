Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.61.

BBBY stock opened at $12.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.88. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12-month low of $10.46 and a 12-month high of $21.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.14.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 10th. The retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 9.77% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. This is a positive change from Bed Bath & Beyond’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Motco purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,276 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,508.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

