Belden Inc. (BDC) Position Lowered by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Belden were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Belden by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,599,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,131,000 after purchasing an additional 35,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Belden by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,667,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,660,000 after purchasing an additional 150,151 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Belden by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 968,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,439,000 after purchasing an additional 144,468 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Belden by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 742,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,005,000 after purchasing an additional 151,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Belden by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 650,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,180,000 after purchasing an additional 177,716 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE BDC opened at $52.64 on Friday. Belden Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.79 and a 12 month high of $76.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Belden had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $587.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.30%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BDC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Belden from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Belden in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Longbow Research cut Belden from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.27 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Belden from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Belden presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.18.

Belden Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

